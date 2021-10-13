The Devastating Death Of Ricarlo Flanagan

Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan died last weekend at age 41, per People. The popular stand-up comic, who also released multiple rap albums as Father Flanagan, was known for his stint at Season 9 of "Last Comic Standing," as well as his roles in shows like "Shameless," "Walk the Prank," and "Insecure."

Flanagan's death was made public in a statement by his agent, Stu Golfman. "Ricarlo was truly one of the nicest people on the planet, a wonderful performer and we are heartbroken by the news of his passing," the statement read.

Though the cause of Flanagan's death has not been officially confirmed, he had revealed that he'd been diagnosed with COVID-19, and his final Twitter activity on October 1 reflected the seriousness of the situation. "This covid is no joke," Flanagan tweeted. "I don't wish this on anybody."

As the world of comedy reels in shock after losing one of their own at such a young age, Flanagan's loved ones and many of his colleagues have shared their memories about him.