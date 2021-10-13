The Devastating Death Of Ricarlo Flanagan
Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan died last weekend at age 41, per People. The popular stand-up comic, who also released multiple rap albums as Father Flanagan, was known for his stint at Season 9 of "Last Comic Standing," as well as his roles in shows like "Shameless," "Walk the Prank," and "Insecure."
Flanagan's death was made public in a statement by his agent, Stu Golfman. "Ricarlo was truly one of the nicest people on the planet, a wonderful performer and we are heartbroken by the news of his passing," the statement read.
Though the cause of Flanagan's death has not been officially confirmed, he had revealed that he'd been diagnosed with COVID-19, and his final Twitter activity on October 1 reflected the seriousness of the situation. "This covid is no joke," Flanagan tweeted. "I don't wish this on anybody."
As the world of comedy reels in shock after losing one of their own at such a young age, Flanagan's loved ones and many of his colleagues have shared their memories about him.
Ricarlo Flanagan was loved by all
Ricarlo Flanagan died away from his family home in Cleveland, Ohio, and a GoFundMe fundraiser his loved ones have set up to get him back home for a funeral describes the comedian as "a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents. He brought laughter to every room he walked in."
Flanagan's fellow comedians have also reflected on their departed friend's good nature, and the way he passed away. "Ricarlo Flanagan was one of the kindest people I knew," comedian Steve Hofstetter wrote in a retweet of Flanagan's final message on the platform. "Knew, in past tense. This is the last thing Ricarlo tweeted before he died. Please take this seriously. Please get vaccinated. Please wear a mask. This isn't about 'freedom'. This is about not wanting to lose people." In an earlier tweet, Hofstetter called Flanagan "one of the funniest, kindest people I knew in this business. I worked with him on so many things, hung with him so many times, and I will miss him so much."
Comedian Alex Ðuong shared the sentiment. "He was one of the funniest and kindest people on the LA comedy scene. It's heartbreaking to lose @FatherFlanagn," he tweeted, and implored people to support the family's GoFundMe. Other comedy scene notables, like Josh Gondelman and Shalewa Sharpe, have also shared their condolences and spread the message.
Our deepest condolences go to Flanagan's family, friends, and loved ones.