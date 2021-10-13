Dany Garcia Reveals The Secret Behind Seven Bucks Productions' Success - Exclusive

Seven Bucks Productions is one of the hottest production companies in Hollywood. Founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia (his business partner and ex-wife) in 2012, the company has worked with everyone from Disney to DC Films to make some of the biggest blockbusters of the last decade. "Jungle Cruise," "Shazam!," and the "Jumanji" reboot series are all produced in part by Seven Bucks. Its also produced some of the bigger television hits of recent years, including "Ballers" and "Young Rock."

Mashed recently spoke with Garcia — primarily about her energy drink, ZOA — and took some time to inquire about Seven Bucks. Questions were asked about the company's massively successful track record. Yes, anything starring Johnson will do well at the box office, but do they determine what movies to produce in the first place? The answer turned out to be pretty straightforward: It's all about audience connection.