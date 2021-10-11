The Devastating Death Of Disney Pioneer Ruthie Tompson

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, legendary Disney animator Ruthie Tompson has died at the age of 111. According to a Disney spokesperson, her passing occurred on October 10, 2021, at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. For over 40 years, she worked for the Walt Disney Company as one of its animation department's leading minds. In fact, her expertise in the field earned her a place in the International Photographers Union in 1952 — making her and two other women the first in history to do so.

During her tenure at Disney, Tompson had the opportunity to work on some of the most groundbreaking features to ever hit the big screen. The first of which was "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" from 1937, followed by such favorites as "Bambi," "Sleeping Beauty," "Robin Hood," and more, making her one of the most influential figures in the studio's early history. Her final cinematic credit, however, did not stem from a project under the Disney banner, but rather United Artists, where she lent her talents to the 1978 adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings."

While Ruthie Tompson's achievements stand on their own just fine, that hasn't stopped her peers from making public statements honoring her legacy and touting the importance of her contributions.