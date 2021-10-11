Why Jasmine From Pretty Smart Looks So Familiar

"Pretty Smart," the hilarious new Netflix comedy, debuted Oct. 8 and quickly rose to join Netflix's Top 10, where it currently sits at No. 8. If you've been watching it, you've been enjoying the assimilation of Emily Osment's intellectual character, Chelsea, into the lives of her less-intelligent but sweet and enthusiastic sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin) — as well as Clair's eccentric but super-fun roommates — after getting dumped by her Harvard boyfriend.

One of these roommates is Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), the gay, fashion-forward social media influencer who is also an aspiring model. It turns out that his mother, Jasmine, helped nurture his desire for celebrity, becoming his mom-ager and fostering a dynamic between the two that is so toxic he can only express it through interpretive dance. In Episode 8, "OMG! Jayden's mom is back!" he agrees to meet her so she'll stop trolling him online, and Jasmine lures him back to her with the promises of a Nike contract.

You may recognize the actress playing Jasmine, because she's one of the most prominent Asian-American actresses in the entertainment industry today. She's been acting since the 1980s, when she got a break as a regular in "As the World Turns" (she was the first Asian actor to get a regular role in a soap) and then got an even bigger break when she starred in 1993's "The Joy Luck Club," based on the book by Amy Tan. Proving that she can do comedy just as adeptly as drama, she's been on shows like "Fresh Off the Boat," "Two and a Half Men," and "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens." And she's a sci-fi heroine of long-standing thanks to roles in "Stargate Universe," "Eureka," "Street Fighter" and others. Here are some of the biggest roles you might know Ming-Na Wen from.