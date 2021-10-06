Here's Why Netflix Is Re-Editing Scenes From Squid Game

Netflix's South Korean series "Squid Game" has become quite the smash hit for the streaming service. The series focuses on 456 contestants who compete in some horrific versions of children's games for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money. It's a TV series that will make fans of "Battle Royale" and "The Hunger Games" feel right at home. "Squid Game" is also the type of twisted survival show full of moments that could make fans squirm. But while it might cause a grimace or two, the series is so full of Easter eggs that a re-watch is also a must.

To say that "Squid Game" is a TV phenomenon at this point is an understatement. Forbes reported that the series is Netflix's No. 1 show in 90 countries. The streamer has also hyped it as probably their biggest series to date (via The Hollywood Reporter). While that might bode well for Netflix, that doesn't mean "Squid Game" hasn't caused a little trouble, as the service now has to re-edit a number of scenes that unintentionally proved disruptive to some people's daily lives.