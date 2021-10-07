The Hellraiser Reboot Just Cast A Groundbreaking New Pinhead

While it's been hard for the "Hellraiser" franchise to soldier on without Doug Bradley as Pinhead, that's only on the movie side of things. In the realm of comic books, and with the approval of Clive Barker himself, Boom! Studios crafted a run of "Hellraiser" comics that saw Bradley's character Elliot Spencer returned to his human form so that someone else could take up the mantle — "Hellraiser" final girl Kirsty Cotton. Yes, the first woman to survive the cenobites became their leader. A woman in the role of Pinhead, one who had fought against her predecessor no less, was a breath of fresh air to say the least.

We may not know how Jamie Clayton's character will become Pinhead, but knowing that the latest film is, if only in one small way, borrowing from the best idea to come from the Boom! comics is great news. In addition to it being wonderful news to see a transgender performer take on such an iconic part, it also represents Barker himself finally getting to tell a trans story, an idea he's been batting around since he pitched his "The Mummy" reboot back in the late 1980s (via Bloody Disgusting).

"Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner's new 'Hellraiser' film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it's never been before," Barker said in a public statement. "This is a 'Hellraiser' on a scale that I simply didn't expect. David and his team are steeped in the story's mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."

"Demons to some. Angels to others," tweeted Clayton along with a picture of her holding the Lament Configuration.