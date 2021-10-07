Watch The Intense Final Trailer For Dune

The final trailer for "Dune" opens on an image of Chani (Zendaya), who explains in voice-over how "the outsiders ravage our lands," while shots of burning bodies are shown. Those familiar with "Dune" lore know that Chani is a member of the indigenous people of Arrakis, who are known as Fremen. In the film, Chani's people are in conflict with the villainous House Harkonnen, whom they fight with for control of a natural resource known as "spice," which fuels space travel.

Following its unnerving opening montage, the trailer shows Timothée Chalamet's Paul imploring Atreides family warrior Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) to allow him to tag along on an upcoming journey to Arrakis. He confides in Duncan that the impetus for his desire to travel to the planet is a recurring dream he's been having of Zendaya's Chani. After some discussion with his father Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), Paul does, indeed, join in on his family's journey to the desert planet. Meanwhile, additional dialogue from Paul sets up the conflict that erupts in the film between House Atreides, the Fremen, and House Harkonnen. The latter group, notably, counts Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and Glossu "Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista) among its members.

The "Dune" trailer then concludes with glimpses of the story's iconic sandworm and an ominous statement made by Chani, which promises that the events of the upcoming film are "only the beginning." While this likely carries significance within the film's actual story, it also helps set up the possibility of the "Dune" sequel that, as of now, has yet to be officially greenlit.

"Dune" hits theaters and HBO Max in the U.S. on October 22.