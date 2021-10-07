Agatha Harkness Spin-Off In The Works At Disney

Who's getting her very own spinoff? It's been Agatha all along!

People tuned in for "WandaVision" to see the continuing adventures of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the android Vision (Paul Bettany) in the aftermath of the events of "Avengers: Endgame." It turns out Wanda wanted a little bit of the simple life for the two of them, and they've taken up residence in a quaint, little town. However, not everything is as it seems, which should've been abundantly clear from the start, seeing how Vision died at the hands of Thanos in "Infinity War."

However, it was the quirky neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) who stole the show. Within the first couple of episodes, she seems to just be Wanda's best friend. She helps out with dinner and makes wisecracks about her deadbeat husband. However, there's more to her than meets the eye when she's aware of the fact she's in a TV show. As many fans surmised, Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness, another witch who wants Wanda's powers for her own. The fan-favorite character was left in a precarious situation for the finale, but it seems like fans haven't seen the last of the magic-user. Variety reports she's getting a spinoff on Disney+.