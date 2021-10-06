Why Rick From The Guilty Sounds So Familiar

"The Guilty" is Netflix's latest white-knuckle crime drama that manages to be a gripping thriller with little more action than a guy talking on the phone. The film is a remake of a 2018 Danish film and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Joe Baylor, an LAPD officer who's been pulled from active duty and assigned to a 911 call center during wildfire season while he awaits a court hearing for something that happened a few months prior. He gets an emergency call from a woman named Emily (Riley Keough), who says she's been abducted, but can't give details because she's in a van with her abductor.

Joe gets obsessed with finding and saving Emily, and starts making calls trying to rope other people into tracking her down. One of those people is Rick, his former partner, who's going to testify at the hearing. He convinces Rick to help him get more information, and what Rick tells him changes everything (the movie has twist after twist).

Rick is heard — but not seen — throughout the movie. His voice might sound familiar, though, and his face should ring a bell, as well. He's played by Eli Goree, a rising star who's had a handful of notable film and TV roles. Here's where you've seen him before.