Giancarlo Esposito Has A Few Choice Words For Unvaccinated Film And Television Workers

For at least a year after March 2020, when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic more-or-less became a widespread concern stateside, film production was impacted near-universally. New James Bond film "No Time To Die," to give one among numerous examples, will be in theaters soon, but only following a delay of almost a year-and-a-half since its intended April 10 release.

A likely contributor to the decision to release "No Time To Die" now rather than following an another delay is the fact that many movie theaters have opened up in recent months. In California, for example, governor Gavin Newsom announced in June that movie theaters were no longer required to implement mask or reduced capacity requirements for vaccinated customers (via Variety). In fact, "No Time To Die" is on track to earn more than $100 million during its opening weekend and become the highest-grossing film since the onset of the pandemic (via CNBC).

However, movie theaters are but one side of the equation — the ability of movie productions to safely continue is, naturally, of equal concern. Sean Penn, for instance, vowed in July to only work on Starz series "Gaslit" if the rest of its cast and crew were vaccinated. Giancarlo Esposito is now the latest actor to similarly express a desire for film workers to be universally vaccinated.