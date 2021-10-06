Universal Studios Just Announced Jaw-Dropping News For Pokemon Fans

What could be more exciting than the idea of a "Pokémon" theme park? The franchise is already based in the interactive media of video games, and taking that a step further by bringing it into the real world feels like a logical next step. Furthermore all of the "Pokémon" content created over the last several decades ensures that much of the groundwork is already done.

"This strategic alliance with Universal Studios Japan reflects our commitment to continue delivering the joy of Pokémon in ever evolving ways for years to come," said Pokémon Company's CEO, Tsunekazu Ishihara. "We are looking forward to the day when we can welcome fans from around the world to all enjoy it together."

The sentiment was shared by Universal Studios Japan CEO J.L. Bonnier: "The globally popular Pokémon characters combined with Universal's innovative approach to creating authentic and one-of-a-kind theme park entertainment promise excitement for the entire family. Our efforts to develop new guest experiences will continue to help reinvigorate the tourism market."

It seems as if, beyond providing an awesome theme park experience with fun rides to "Rhydon," the Pokémon theme park is aiming at bringing more visitors back to Japan following the worldwide COVID-19 quarantine. Only time will tell for certain if the park proves successful, but given the popularity of both "Pokémon" and Universal Studios, it's nearly impossible to consider that it would not.