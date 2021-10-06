Emily VanCamp Reveals Her True Feelings About Leaving The Resident

For VanCamp, the decision to leave "The Resident" to focus on her family was a difficult one, but it was also the right choice for the Marvel actress at this point in time.

"It's such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing 'The Resident' so much for the four years I was on it," VanCamp told Deadline, noting that nothing bad precipitated her exit. "It's the exact opposite," she said. "There's nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally. I'm grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion."

VanCamp confirmed that she and the writers had been talking about her exit for a while. "I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted. I think there comes a moment in every woman's life — in every person's life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show," she said.

"Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add Covid to that, most of us couldn't see our families for almost a year," she continued. "It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment."

But while VanCamp's time on "The Resident" has come to an end, she wouldn't rule out appearing in future episodes in flashbacks. "Never say never," she mused.

"The Resident" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.