A New Eternals Clip Showcases The Team Dynamic

Marvel's "Eternals" is shaping up to be one of the MCU's most ambitious standalone films to date, one featuring an all-star cast and a story that'll span centuries. The film is currently being viewed by fans as a major jumping-off point for Marvel, as it will mostly feature a number of never-before-seen faces that could prove to be major forces within the MCU in the coming years. The film's impressive cast, for instance, includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Previous "Eternals" trailers have highlighted the titular group's powers and motives, which include protecting Earth and its inhabitants from the evil Deviants. The upcoming film picks up after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," with the multiple uses of the Infinity Stones in that 2019 film resulting in the "emergence" of the Deviants, who now have their sights set on decimating mankind. However, as one new clip from the film proves, the Eternals should be more than capable of throwing quite a wrench into the Deviants' plans.

With less than a month to go until the movie's premiere, more and more "Eternals" clips are now being released, all of which showcase its titular heroes in action. That includes a brand new "Eternals" teaser that helps illustrate the group's team dynamic.