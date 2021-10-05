A New Eternals Clip Showcases The Team Dynamic
Marvel's "Eternals" is shaping up to be one of the MCU's most ambitious standalone films to date, one featuring an all-star cast and a story that'll span centuries. The film is currently being viewed by fans as a major jumping-off point for Marvel, as it will mostly feature a number of never-before-seen faces that could prove to be major forces within the MCU in the coming years. The film's impressive cast, for instance, includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.
Previous "Eternals" trailers have highlighted the titular group's powers and motives, which include protecting Earth and its inhabitants from the evil Deviants. The upcoming film picks up after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," with the multiple uses of the Infinity Stones in that 2019 film resulting in the "emergence" of the Deviants, who now have their sights set on decimating mankind. However, as one new clip from the film proves, the Eternals should be more than capable of throwing quite a wrench into the Deviants' plans.
With less than a month to go until the movie's premiere, more and more "Eternals" clips are now being released, all of which showcase its titular heroes in action. That includes a brand new "Eternals" teaser that helps illustrate the group's team dynamic.
You don't want to mess with the Eternals
Marvel's latest clip for "Eternals" features moments from a number of different battle scenes, with each one showing a member of the film's ancient titular team taking on various threats throughout the film. "You're about to meet the greatest warriors the world has ever known," says Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo. "Legendary, fashionable, powerful."
While several of the Eternals are shown on their own throughout the teaser, it's the clip's team sequences that ultimately steal the show. For instance, there are a number of interactions between the film's stars that showcase what their team dynamic is going to be like in it, including some fun moments of banter between Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos and Angelina Jolie's Thena.
"Well I'm sure that was a lot of fun for you," Phastos tells Thena in one exchange, right after she's seen fighting Deviants alongside her fellow Eternals. "It was," she fires back. Meanwhile, towards the end of the clip, Thena is shown babysitting Phastos' young son Jack, who asks to see Thena's powers. After slicing into a piece of fruit with a weapon she creates using her matter transmutation abilities, Tyree Henry's Phastos tells Thena, "You know that your babysitting privileges are completely revoked, right?"
Now, Marvel fans can look forward to seeing the full context of these moments and more when "Eternals" hits theaters on November 5.