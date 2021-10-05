What Is The Song In The Red Rocket Trailer?

The film world was buzzing after the premiere of Simon Baker's "Red Rocket" at the Cannes Film Festival in July, and soon, everyone will be able to watch the critically acclaimed dramedy when it hits theaters in December. The upcoming feature comes from the mind of "The Florida Project" director Sean Baker and stars actor, comedian, and rapper Simon Rex as a former adult film star trying to make a fresh start when he returns to his Texas hometown. The first trailer for "Red Rocket" was released online Tuesday morning, and it reveals a lot more about the new A24 film.

The trailer starts with Mikey (Rex) on a bus to the Gulf Coast of Texas, a place he once said he would "never set foot" again. He receives a chilly welcome from his estranged wife (Bree Elrod), and, in his hope for a fresh start, Mikey finds that things may be a bit more complicated than he originally expected. A series of awkward job interviews, a self-aggrandizing monologue during a car ride with a friend, and a meet-cute at the local donut shop all help to establish where Mikey's life is headed now that he's home. Then, at the one-minute mark, the trailer begins to play a ballad sung by a female vocalist, and for those with a keen ear, the tune may sound oddly familiar.