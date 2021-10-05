The First Trailer For Red Rocket Just Hit The Internet

We've got our first look at the upcoming A24 feature "Red Rocket." The first trailer for the new movie arrives just a few months after its debut at Cannes, where it garnered lots of acclaim for the performance turned in its lead actor (via Rotten Tomatoes). Finally, it's the fans' turn to see what all the fuss is about — and it's truly a wild ride.

Marking an unexpected comeback of awards-worthy proportions, Simon Rex, the former MTV VJ and "Scary Movie" star, appears to be giving it his all (and then some) as a man on a mission to get his life back on track in "Red Rocket." Deemed as "an absolute blast" by Slash Film, the new dramedy comes from "Tangerine" and "The Florida Project" director Sean Baker, who also co-wrote the movie with Chris Bergoch. Baker's new tale follows Mikey (Rex), a failed adult movie star who returns to his industrial hometown located on the Gulf Coast of Texas. After years out in Hollywood, he receives a less-than-warm reception from his friends. Forced to shack up with his wife (Bri Elrod) and mother-in-law (Brenda Deiss), whom he abandoned to go out west, Mikey does everything he can to make an honest living and get his act together. That is until he meets a young woman (Suzanna Son) who changes his outlook on life.