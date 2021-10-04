Why Danielle From Netflix's Maid Looks So Familiar

After playing several smaller roles, Aimee Carrero's career kicked off when she landed her first regular part as Angie on the 2012 TV series "Level Up." Cartoon Network deviated from their cartoon brand to make the live action adventure comedy in which four teens accidentally open a portal that allows characters from a video game to come into the real world. Coincidentally, one of her co-stars was Jessie T. Usher, who's now known as A-Train on "The Boys."

"Angie is a classic case of big dreamer in a small town," Carrero said in an interview with Culture Brats. "She is motivated by what can be and the experiences that await her in the future. In that sense, we are very alike. There is a restlessness in her that I definitely relate to. I think we are different in that she seems to be more self-assured than I was in high school. There is a confidence in her that I wish I'd had." That ambition became a running theme in many of Carrero's roles after "Level Up."

In the same interview, she expanded upon her love for acting, saying, "Even if it's only for a few months, or a few performances, it's such a unique gift to delve into a character's life, their memories, the things that have shaped them as people. Ideally, it makes you a much more empathetic person, much more understanding of the world and the people in it."