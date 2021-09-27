Fans Of The Boys Just Got The Best News

The Hollywood Reporter announced on Monday, September 27 that a spin-off show is currently in the works at Amazon.

There's no title yet, but we do know a whole lot about who's running the show, future cast members, and its basic premise: as far as the latter goes, the show will tell a story about Vought's supes-only university, with a cast of young students who promise to be as hormonally-charged as they are superpowered. The spin-off is being described as "part college show, part 'Hunger Games'," which sounds absolutely insane. Imagine if "Van Wilder" became a TV show with superheroes and a TV-MA rating — that's most likely what audiences have in store.

Former "Agent Carter" alumni Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas will be spearheading the project, with Seth Rogan and "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke acting as executive producers. Kripke has already promised a series very different from "The Boys," saying that, "Much like 'Mork & Mindy' spun-off from 'Happy Days' — which is an insane and true fact — our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own."

Six young stars have already been cast as the superhuman college students attending Vought University, including Aimee Carrero, Shane Paul McGhie, Jaz Sinclar, Maddie Phillips, Lizze Broadway, and Reina Hardesy. At this time, it is unclear what characters they will play.

If you're already hyped up to see what sort of mayhem deprived super-students can wreak, you're not alone. Unfortunately, although the show has been cooking for over a year, it's still early in production. Fans can cut their teeth on Season 3 of its parent show in the meantime — as soon as Amazon gives us a release date, that is.