The Devastating Death Of Marc Pilcher

Marc Pilcher, the U.K.-based hair and makeup stylist responsible for the period looks on shows like "Bridgerton" and "Downtown Abbey," died Sunday of COVID-19.

The 53-year-old hairdresser, stylist, and makeup artist began his work in theater in shows like "Company" and "Sunset Boulevard." He won a 2021 Emmy Award just a few weeks ago for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling on the "Bridgerton" episode "Art of the Swoon." He did attend the Sept. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Deadline reports that he tested negative for the illness before coming to the U.S. for the ceremony, but fell ill upon his return. Sadly, Pilcher was double-vaccinated with no underlying health conditions.

The death was confirmed by Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on "Bridgerton." She said in a set of Twitter posts, "So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for 'Bridgerton' Season One. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others. My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc."