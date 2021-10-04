SNL's Premiere Weekend Update Had A Sweet Sendoff For Norm Macdonald

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season with political parodies and COVID chaos, but the NBC late-night show got serious for a moment with a tribute to one of their own. At the end of the regular "Weekend Update" segment, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che paid tribute to former "Weekend Update" host Norm Macdonald. The "SNL"veteran died on September 14, 2021, following a long cancer illness that he kept private from his fans. He was 61.

As they introduced the tribute segment, Che announced, "On September 14, our friend Norm Macdonald passed away." Jost revealed that Macdonald was a mentor to him. "It's a bittersweet night for us tonight," he said. "Norm is the reason that I even wanted to do Weekend Update. So tonight we thought we'd turn the last few jokes of Update to Norm."

The tribute featured clips from some of Macdonald's most iconic "Weekend Update" moments from the 1990s. The look back at the Canadian-born comedian's time on the show included jokes about "fake news," then-President Bill Clinton's infidelity, and a dig at the 1995 O.J. Simpson trial. The tribute ended on a poignant note with Macdonald's signature sendoff, "And that's the way it is folks. Goodnight and good luck."

You can see the full tribute to Macdonald here.