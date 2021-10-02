The Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 3 Moment That Makes No Sense To Fans

Elliot Stabler first gives Olivia Benson the letter in the first episode of "Law and Order: Organized Crime," not too long after Kathy dies. Now that fans know the contents of the letter and that Kathy wrote most of it, viewers are wondering why Elliot even gave it to Liv. The letter was originally going to be given to her at a ceremony celebrating women in law enforcement, but that didn't work out when the car bomb went off the same night, putting Kathy in the hospital.

Now that Kathy is dead, why did Elliot feel the need to give Olivia the letter? He didn't write most of it, and it didn't capture his true feelings for his former partner. One viewer asked the question on Twitter, writing, "But...why did he still give her the letter? Kathy already died. Why give it to her at all if he didn't write it and had her thinking something else?" Some responded that he wasn't in his right mind, and grief was clouding his judgment. Other fans suggested it was the writers trying to "drag this storyline" further.

Elliot must have figured that the letter would hurt Olivia's feelings, so why he decides to give it to her even though Kathy is dead is somewhat confusing. Thankfully, he explains it all to Olivia — albeit while high as a kite — and hopefully, the pair can move on. Elliot does clarify that the last line in the letter, "it will always be you and I," was all him, noting he added it in secretly before sealing it away in an envelope. That line has been a saving grace for fans, who were otherwise shocked about the rest of the letter's contents.

Only time will tell how Olivia and Elliot will move on, and we'll be anxiously awaiting until the next crossover event, which is likely to come in the 500th episode of "SVU," which will also see the return of a fan-favorite character.