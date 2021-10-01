Venom 2 Director Andy Serkis Dishes About That Epic Mid-Credit Scene

The sequel to 2018's "Venom" has finally arrived, and while fans have found plenty to like in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," many are preoccupied with the shocking MCU connection that might have been established in the film's epic mid-credit scene. While viewers are still unpacking the implications of that reveal, director Andy Serkis offered some details about why it came to be and how it nearly didn't make it to the film.

The mid-credit scene for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" sees Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) hiding in a skeezy motel arguing with his symbiote about how much information he should be allowed to access. Just as Venom seems ready to show Eddie some of his cosmic knowledge, a bright light engulfs them both and transports them to a noticeably nicer hotel. As they adjust to their new surroundings, the television shows a couple of familiar faces, including J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) of the Daily Bugle and his nemesis, Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Considering that the "Venom" films are not technically a part of the MCU, the implications of this reveal could be massive. However, the film's director recently revealed that he was never really sure whether the scene would make it in the movie. Here's what Andy Serkis had to say about the mid-credit scene for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."