New Dexter Key Art Celebrates 15 Years Of Murderous Mayhem
It's been 15 years since viewers were first introduced to Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), the blood splatter analyst with sociopathic tendencies that he expressed through the calculated murder of some of Miami's most vicious criminals. To celebrate the anniversary of the show's debut on October 1, 2006, Showtime unveiled two beautiful pieces of key art that hint at the return of "Dexter" for Season 9.
After "Dexter" debuted on Showtime to widespread acclaim, the show went on to run for eight seasons, giving fans an intimate look into Hall's portrayal of the double life of the title character. Dexter strived to make himself seem as normal and innocuous as possible, bringing doughnuts to his Miami Metro Police Department coworkers while gaining intimate knowledge of the killers who would become his victims. Those coworkers included memorable characters such as lead forensic investigator Vince Masuka (C. S. Lee) and his sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), whose signature profanity led to an incredible number of F-bombs being dropped on the show.
However, the new promotional artwork – one of which can be found on Twitter while the other is available on Deadline – highlights Dexter's change of setting, from Miami to rural New York, with some chilly, snow-covered images. Here are some of the small details in the new pieces of key art that celebrate the dark history of "Dexter" and set up the season to come.
Both pieces of key art demonstrate that Dexter is operating in a very different environment
At the end of Season 8, Dexter was effectively able to fake his own death during a destructive hurricane to leave and start a new life. The official synopsis for "Dexter" Season 9 reveals that after he left sunny Miami behind, he started a new life under a fake identity in Iron Lake, New York. While he seems to have left his murderous extracurricular activities behind in the 10 years since he left Miami, a violent series of events reawaken his Dark Passenger.
The key art featured on Deadline shows Dexter loading suspicious-looking black plastic bags into the back of a truck in a way that recalls elements of his past. In all of the initial eight seasons of "Dexter," he used his fishing boat, Slice of Life, to get rid of the dismembered remains of his victims in the Gulf Stream. Now it seems that a red truck deep in the woods will be his new method of body disposal.
The second image, available on Twitter, doesn't give fans as many clues as the first, but does feature Dexter wearing his traditional sinister grin, in addition to a heavy sweatshirt and a stubbly beard covered in snow. The familiar pose and positioning of the art recalls some of the classic promotional images from previous seasons that Showtime recently shared on Twitter while hinting that Season 9 will be something entirely new.