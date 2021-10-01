New Dexter Key Art Celebrates 15 Years Of Murderous Mayhem

It's been 15 years since viewers were first introduced to Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), the blood splatter analyst with sociopathic tendencies that he expressed through the calculated murder of some of Miami's most vicious criminals. To celebrate the anniversary of the show's debut on October 1, 2006, Showtime unveiled two beautiful pieces of key art that hint at the return of "Dexter" for Season 9.

After "Dexter" debuted on Showtime to widespread acclaim, the show went on to run for eight seasons, giving fans an intimate look into Hall's portrayal of the double life of the title character. Dexter strived to make himself seem as normal and innocuous as possible, bringing doughnuts to his Miami Metro Police Department coworkers while gaining intimate knowledge of the killers who would become his victims. Those coworkers included memorable characters such as lead forensic investigator Vince Masuka (C. S. Lee) and his sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), whose signature profanity led to an incredible number of F-bombs being dropped on the show.

However, the new promotional artwork – one of which can be found on Twitter while the other is available on Deadline – highlights Dexter's change of setting, from Miami to rural New York, with some chilly, snow-covered images. Here are some of the small details in the new pieces of key art that celebrate the dark history of "Dexter" and set up the season to come.