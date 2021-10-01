Jason Blum Hints That Another Purge Movie Could Be Coming

It isn't at all unusual for a horror thriller to turn into a franchise of epic proportions. Back in 2013, "The Purge" became one of these breakout hits. The thriller focused on an annual event in the U.S. where citizens are allowed to commit crime, punishment-free, for one night. After its box office success (it cost $3 million to make but took in an $89 million worldwide gross, according to Box Office Mojo), it spawned four more movies and a television series that lasted two seasons on USA Network.

It looked like 2021's "The Forever Purge" was going to be the last in the series. "We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I'm very excited," writer and director James DeMonaco told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. "When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home." However, in June while promoting this last film, he backtracked on this statement, telling Dread Central, "Between you and I, man, I really intended for ['The Forever Purge'] to be the last one ... up until 4 months ago when I woke up and had an idea for ['The Purge'] 6.'" The franchise's producer, Jason Blum, also noted at the time that he was trying to get DeMonaco to write a few more films.

Since then, publications have published reports indicating that a script for "The Purge 6" exists (via SlashFilm), and Playlist reported that actor Frank Grillo has said he is committed to the film. Blum recently addressed these recent developments.