Shudder's Behind The Monsters Promises An In-Depth Look At Horror's Biggest Icons

"Behind the Monsters" is hardly Shudder's first series dedicated to examining the horror genre. Past docs have found the streamer shining their unholy light on everything from the legacy of Black Americans in horror movies ("Horror Noire") to an in-depth study of "The Exorcist" from the POV of its legendary director. Where those were standalone films, Shudder's latest documentary is a multi-episode series, with each chapter dedicated to exploring the creation and legacy of a different killer from the slasher era.

While there are dozens of cinematic maniacs to choose from, "Behind the Monsters" will feature just six per its just-released trailer. Those six are more than worthy of the spotlight, however, with the series fronting the likes of Freddy Krueger ("A Nightmare on Elm Street"), Jason Voorhees ("Friday the 13th"), Chucky ("Child's Play"), Michael Meyers ("Halloween"), Pinhead ("Hellraiser"), and the hook-handed Candyman ("Candyman"). Each of those episodes will feature illuminating interviews with the actors and filmmakers who brought the horror icons to life, as well as experts well-steeped in the films, the characters, and each movie's place in the bloodied canon of slasher cinema.

It's unclear the order in which the episodes will arrive, but given that "Halloween" was the first to find its way to theaters, it would make a suitable opening act. Whatever the case, "Behind the Monsters" will debut just days before Halloween on October 27, 2021, with fresh episodes arriving weekly. So mark your spooky season calendar accordingly.