The Sopranos Ending Explained By Prequel Film Director Alan Taylor

If you were a fan of HBO's "The Sopranos," you might have had questions about what happened when the show's final episode suddenly cut to black, leaving Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) fate in limbo. To this day, the show's viewers debate what exactly happened in the sixth season's "Made in America" episode and whether or not the crime boss of the mob-driven show is dead.

The end scene is set to Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" and features Tony at Holsten's diner waiting for his family to arrive while listening to a tabletop jukebox. He looks up warily every time someone enters the restaurant. His wife, Carmela (Edie Falco), arrives and sparks a boring conversation. His son, A.J. (Robert Iler), repeats a piece of advice his father doesn't remember giving him. Meadow, his daughter (Jamie Lynn-Sigler), is outside parallel parking her car. One particular man in the background sits at the counter and, as the family's appetizer arrives, goes to the bathroom (and thanks to "The Godfather," we know what that could mean). We hear part of the song's chorus, "Don't stop...," when the scene cuts to black along with the music. The credits don't appear for what seems like a lifetime — but it's really only about 11 seconds.

Although this ambiguous send-off still has people at odds, director Alan Taylor has his own opinion. And he might be considered an expert, as he's directing the new "Sopranos" prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark," which is now in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max.