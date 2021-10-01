Michael Gandolfini Gets Candid About His Casting In The Many Saints Of Newark

When discussing his time working on "The Many Saints of Newark," Michael Gandolfinish admitted it was quite the experience. "The whole process was one of the most incredible things I've ever gotten to do in my life," Michael Gandolfini told Entertainment Weekly. One part of that process he noted enjoying, in particular, was watching episodes of "The Sopranos" for the first time. "I was a kid; I didn't know what it was. I didn't know what it was about. Falling in love with the show was an incredible experience for me, and being very proud of my dad and proud of everyone that I've known for a long time."

Gandolfini characterized the process of auditioning for the movie as "very rigorous and complicated," but ultimately rewarding. "At first, I was conflicted on whether or not we should do it, or what is everyone going to say, and then slowly falling in love with David's writing and then being scared that I wasn't going to get it," he said. "At the end of the day, I got to work with these people here, which has been one of the greatest gifts. This is the first time I've ever gotten emotional. Everyone trusted me."

"The Many Saints of Newark" is out now and will remain on HBO Max through the rest of October.