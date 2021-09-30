Here's How Stephen King Really Feels About James Wan's Malignant

The pioneering horror director James Wan, who helped reshape the genre more than once with franchises such as "Saw" and "The Conjuring," has recently been working on mainstream, big-budget endeavors like "Aquaman" and its upcoming sequel. While "Aquaman" was a massive success, it seems that Wan couldn't help but return to his roots, and he took some time in between filming those blockbusters to make "Malignant."

While the release date of "Malignant" was pushed back multiple times, it finally landed in theaters and on HBO Max in September 2021, and Looper's own Dominic Griffin found it to be a gleeful splatterfest that was one of the most exciting horror films to recently come from a major studio. Despite the extended release window that kept the film from reaching viewers for more than a year, the shocking ending of "Malignant" still caught plenty of horror fans off guard and proved that Wan has plenty of terrifying stories left to tell.

That said, horror fans have plenty of strong opinions about whether a film works or not, and the unusual approach "Malignant" takes to its subject matter has inspired plenty of debate. However, one of the masters of modern horror, Stephen King, recently saw the movie and decided to share his thoughts on it. Here is how Stephen King really feels about James Wan's recently released horror film, "Malignant."