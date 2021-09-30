Here's Why Marvel Fans Think What If...? Just Acknowledged The Star Wars Universe

2021 really has been the year in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe embraced the multiverse, thanks to "Loki" and "What If...?"

Of course, given how well the concept of alternate realities filled with bizarre versions of various heroes and villains works in the comics, it's only ever been a matter of time before Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios started exploring it on the big (and small) screen. For its part, "Loki" introduced alternate versions of the Asgardian trickster from different timelines, while "What If...?" has taken fans through the multiverse and into universes where certain events from previous Marvel films played out very differently than they did in the MCU's prime reality.

The animated series is narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who vows at the start of it that he won't intervene with anything that happens throughout the various different realities he's observing. However, with the most recent episode of "What If...?" following a powerful, alternate universe version of Ultron that becomes aware of the multiverse, it has become apparent that the Watcher will be forced to actually do something in the "What If..." Season 1 finale.

The episode saw the malevolent AI take the fight directly to The Watcher in a space between universes, which in turn, led to the two of them crashing through numerous different realities. It's an incredible, reality-shattering moment, one that finally proves "What If...?" is more than just filler material until the next live-action MCU series arrives. Some Marvel fans even think that the scene very briefly acknowledges the "Star Wars" universe.