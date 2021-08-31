Here's What You Can Expect From DC's FanDome Event

You can expect some pretty amazing DC FanDome things, such as new intel on no less than six upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures films, including "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and the animated "DC League of Super-Pets." A first look at "Black Adam," starring Dwayne Johnson, is also on the menu, as is a brand new trailer for "The Batman." Incidentally, should "The Flash" portion of the event showcase the much-ballyhooed return of Michael Keaton's take on the Caped Crusader, you might catch two different live-action Batmen at the same event. That'd be something you don't see every day.

On the small screen front, DC FanDome 2021 caters to fans of all DC-adjacent Warner Bros. Television shows out there. You can tune in for exciting new information about "The Flash," "Superman & Lois," "Batwoman," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," and "DC's Stargirl," as well as the upcoming "Naomi!" and the less superhero-themed Netflix show "Sweet Tooth." HBO Max will also jump in the fray with an array of exclusive looks and sneak peeks at upcoming and returning shows from "Peacemaker" and "DMZ" to "Doom Patrol" and "Titans." You'll also get plenty of new information about "Harley Quinn," "Injustice," and other animated works Warner Bros. Animation is working on.

Of course, you can also expect all sorts of panels and interviews featuring the people behind the films and TV shows. What's more, the FanDome streaming event will also have plenty of exciting content about DC-themed games and, of course, comics. All in all, it's clear that the talk about DC FanDome 2021 going all in for the fans isn't just lip service, and the event is shaping up to be a must-watch for DC aficionados.