Get An Extended Look At Cletus Kasady's Transformation In Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Carnage, the chaotic child of the Venom symbiote, has been around since 1992 in the realm of Marvel Comics. In the intervening decades, he's proven, again and again, to be a thorn in the side of both Spider-Man and Venom in equal measure. On the movie side of things, it's only been since 2018's "Venom" that we've known Woody Harrelson would take on the role of the serial killer Cletus Kasady, who acts as host to Carnage. Three years is a long time in movie terms, and fans have obviously waited long enough to see how exactly Harrelson's Kasady and Carnage will play together.

With the sequel film "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," there's been a question lingering: How do you reintroduce a classic villain like Carnage? The heat is on in an exceptional way for Carnage to be truly evil, since Tom Hardy's version of Eddie Brock aka Venom is decidedly more heroic than his comic book counterpart was in the early days.

In the context of all that's been laid down in the Sony Venom-verse, what's the best way to introduce Carnage for a new generation? Apparently, you bring him forth in the midst of the administration of lethal injection. In the latest clip from "Let There Be Carnage," we get to see exactly how Kasady becomes Carnage.

In short, it is not pretty — and that's exactly what Carnage fans were hoping for.