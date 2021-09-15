James Wan Breaks Down The Inspiration For That Malignant Twist

At first blush, "Malignant" seems like it's just like the last ten years' worth of James Wan horror movies. A house that seems haunted? Check. A person who is actually haunted? Double check. A family working together to overcome a terrifying evil? Yes, all these aspects are present in "Insidious," "The Conjuring," and now "Malignant." However, once you get beyond the surface comparisons, "Malignant" is unlike either of the franchises which brought Wan so much success in the 2010s.

"Malignant" tells the story of Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis), a woman who, after a mysterious, dark past, is adopted into a loving home. However, while trying to start a family of her own, she's plagued by miscarriage after miscarriage, a nightmare only made worse when people around her are suddenly and brutally murdered. As the murders ramp up, Madison begins seeing them through horrific visions and becomes aware that someone from her past named Gabriel is responsible.

If you've seen "Malignant" then you know that Gabriel isn't just someone from Madison's past — he's her sentient tumor/conjoined twin who was mostly excised from her as a child but whose mind (and face) still lingers in the literal back of her mind. The entire third act of "Malignant" features Gabriel taking control of Madison's body and walking backwards while slaying everyone in sight.

The ending of "Malignant" is absolutely bonkers leading many to wonder where James Wan came up with the idea — and now we have our answer.