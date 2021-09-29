Why Connie And Kelly's Reunion On The Walking Dead Means More Than You Think

"On the Inside," this past Sunday's episode of "The Walking Dead" and the sixth episode of the AMC horror drama's 11th — and final — season, marked the long-awaited reunion of sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory), who had been separated since Connie was caught in a cave collapse in the middle of Season 10.

In the episode, an exhausted Connie and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) take refuge in a house that seems abandoned but is actually occupied by survivors who have gone insane and reverted to a primitive, feral state. They wear loincloths and scuttle around like nightmare crab-people. It's a terrifying ordeal, but Connie and Virgil manage to defeat the feral people after Connie covers herself in walker viscera and lets walkers into the house, which kill all the primitives and spare Connie and Virgil. Connie and Virgil then go outside just as Kelly and some other Alexandrians arrive at the house. They tracked Connie down there after learning she was still alive from a Whisperer they captured. The sisters then have a tearful reunion.

Connie and Kelly's on-screen reunion means more than you think, because it wasn't just an on-screen reunion — it was a real-life reunion for the actresses as well.