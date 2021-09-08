The One Walking Dead Star That Wants To Get Killed Off The Show
There are only three things in this world that are certain: death, taxes, and characters dying gruesome, horrific deaths on long-running AMC horror drama "The Walking Dead." Now that the series is in its final season, death for many characters seems more certain than ever before.
For the most part, no one is stoked to get the call that their character is being killed off — meaning, of course, that they'll be out of a job — but one presumes that they hope to at least get a baller death, right? And after they get killed off, they get to go out for a celebratory "death dinner" with their castmates, which is a really nice tradition and surely softens the blow a little bit. Some of the most talked about "Walking Dead" moments thus far, in fact, have involved major character deaths, so there's a certain form of immortality that a good (or horrific) death scene can bring to a character.
With that said, most actors on "The Walking Dead" are surely hoping to make it all the way to the bitter end. However, it turns out that one of the show's newer stars is actually surprisingly intrigued by the idea of getting killed off during the show's homerun stretch, and here's why.
Nadia Hilker wants to be a walker
Nadia Hilker, the German actress who plays Magna — a former truck stop waitress who served time in prison before the zombie outbreak — wants to see her character bite the bullet on "The Walking Dead," but not for the sorts of reasons you might think.
"I definitely, like a big part of me, wants to get killed off because I think being on the show and not ever turning into a walker, it just doesn't seem right," Hilker told Insider in an interview after Season 11, Episode 3, which featured Magna and Kelly (Angel Theory) chasing down some escaped horses. "I don't know. I kind of want that."
On the other hand, she said, "it also depends on the death." More specifically, she would want to have a heroic, meaningful death that leads to something positive happening for the people she leaves behind. "So, I kind of have mixed feelings and I just leave it to the writers and the universe to make that decision."
On the other hand, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly — a survivor experiencing hearing loss — would like to make it all the way to the end. "It would be cool to be a walker and to experience that, but then at the same time, you always want to be the person that's like, 'I survived the apocalypse. I did that,'" she said (not to mention, there is always the possibility of being in a future spin-off that way!). For now, though, neither of them know their characters' ultimate fates, and they're waiting to see what showrunner Angela Kang and the rest of the writers come up with for them, just like the rest of us.
"The Walking Dead" airs Sundays on AMC.