The One Walking Dead Star That Wants To Get Killed Off The Show

Nadia Hilker, the German actress who plays Magna — a former truck stop waitress who served time in prison before the zombie outbreak — wants to see her character bite the bullet on "The Walking Dead," but not for the sorts of reasons you might think.

"I definitely, like a big part of me, wants to get killed off because I think being on the show and not ever turning into a walker, it just doesn't seem right," Hilker told Insider in an interview after Season 11, Episode 3, which featured Magna and Kelly (Angel Theory) chasing down some escaped horses. "I don't know. I kind of want that."

On the other hand, she said, "it also depends on the death." More specifically, she would want to have a heroic, meaningful death that leads to something positive happening for the people she leaves behind. "So, I kind of have mixed feelings and I just leave it to the writers and the universe to make that decision."

On the other hand, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly — a survivor experiencing hearing loss — would like to make it all the way to the end. "It would be cool to be a walker and to experience that, but then at the same time, you always want to be the person that's like, 'I survived the apocalypse. I did that,'" she said (not to mention, there is always the possibility of being in a future spin-off that way!). For now, though, neither of them know their characters' ultimate fates, and they're waiting to see what showrunner Angela Kang and the rest of the writers come up with for them, just like the rest of us.

"The Walking Dead" airs Sundays on AMC.