Encanto's First Full-Length Trailer Has The Internet Spellbound

The trailer for "Encanto" begins with a bit of backstory. Mirabel's abuela, the matriarch of the Madrigal family, holds a candle as she tells the story of how the object brought their house and magic to life. We are then introduced to more of the Madrigal family — Camilo (Rhenzy Feliz), a shape-shifter, Antonio (Ravi-Cabot Conyers), who can speak to animals, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), who has super strength, and Isabela (Diane Guerrero), who can make flowers bloom wherever she goes.

The internet is already in love with Disney's next offering. On Twitter, @ForBTSIGuess is still reeling: "I'm still crying over Vivo...GIVE ME A SECOND," and @casualkief simply said, "I cannot wait to watch this." Meanwhile, over on Reddit, u/carolnuts posted this to the r/movies thread containing the trailer: "I know this movie sounds so far as a generic Disney movie, this time in Latin America, but I found myself pretty emotional to see a Latina girl with a big nose, glasses and short curly hair in the screen. Representation is important! I'm glad Disney is pushing for diversity."

"Encanto" will feature original songs by Lin Manuel Miranda, whom musical theater fans will remember as the creator of "In the Heights" and "Hamilton." He also wrote the songs for Disney's "Moana." Fans can see "Encanto" in theaters on November 24, and on Disney+ 30 days later, December 24.