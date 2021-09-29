Billie Piper Would Return To Doctor Who Under One Condition

The future of "Doctor Who" is shrouded in mystery at the moment. Now that Jodie Whittaker has stepped away from BBC's long-running science fiction series, the door is open for another actor to step in and play the beloved Time Lord. It's highly likely that the show's creators will be on the hunt for a fresh face to take on the part. However, some old stars have expresse d an interest in returning to the show. Matt Smith recently stated that he'd be open to playing the Doctor again, for instance.

However, a certain fan-favorite companion could also make a comeback at some point.

Billie Piper played Rose Tyler in the "Doctor Who" revival for its first two seasons, starring alongside Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant during their tenures as the Time Lord. Piper ultimately left the show in 2006, but that didn't mark the end of Rose's journey, as she featured in Season 4, as well as the series' 50th-anniversary episode. She also starred in "Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon," an audio drama series that saw the character voyage through parallel worlds in search of the Doctor.

Needless to say, Billie Piper has played a big part in the "Doctor Who" franchise, but what does the future hold for Rose? Piper is open to returning to the show, but she has one condition that must be met before she considers it.