Fans Of Archer Just Got Fantastic News

Fans who have been worried that Season 12 might be the last one for "Archer" can now relax, because FXX just ordered another season of the show (per Collider). "Archer" Season 13 will arrive at some point of 2022. As H. Jon Benjamin jokingly told Looper in an exclusive interview in 2020, he's game for plenty more, too.

"I assume he's going to get, he'll go into another coma after maybe four or five more seasons," the voice actor said, referring to the seasons that focused on dreams his character had while in a coma. "And then they'll do three more coma seasons and just repeat the process every decade until I pass away."

The biggest question Season 12 will have to answer is its approach to the character of Mallory Archer – though we already do know that the show intends to address Jessica Walter's death in a fairly substantial fashion.

"If we're lucky enough to get a Season 13, we have ideas of how we want to proceed with it," executive producer Casey Willis has stated. "And we're talking about how the characters are going to react and how we even want to portray it. So I don't want to talk too much about it, because I don't want to jinx getting Season 13. But also I think the way we're going to handle it also, some of it's going to be revealed at the end of 12. But I think we've come up with some good ideas on how to handle it."