I Want You Back Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Comedy fans, rejoice: Deadline is now reporting that Amazon has set a release date for the romantic comedy "I Want You Back," and it's sooner than you might think. Amazon Studios has released an impressive roster of films developed by top-notch talent, including the Oscar-nominated films "Manchester by the Sea, "Sound of Metal," "One Night in Miami," and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

"I Want You Back" was directed by Jason Orley, who only has one other feature film under his belt: 2019's "Big Time Adolescence." "This Is Us" co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger penned the screenplay. "I Want You Back'" stars comedienne Jenny Slate, whose dropping of the F-bomb during her first sketch as a regular on "Saturday Night Live" in 2009 made her more notorious than famous (Slate was fired after one season.) Her breakout role came in 2014's "Obvious Child," which has been dubbed an "abortion comedy," making her an unconventional rom-com leading lady, although Slate is a self-professed fan of the genre.

Aptaker and Berger, the scribes behind the gay coming-of-age dramas "Love, Simon" and "Love, Victor" create unique love stories with universal appeal that tug at viewers' heartstrings. Here's everything we know about "I Want You Back."