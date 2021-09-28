Law & Order Fans Just Got The Most Amazing News About Season 21

While the "Law & Order" franchise remains strong, with spinoffs such as "Law & Order: Organized Crime" delivering new episodes every year, it has been over a decade since fans have seen anything from the series that started it all. That's about to change, however, as creator Dick Wolf has announced that "Law & Order" will return for a historic and long-awaited Season 21.

The news that "Law & Order" would return to the air was relayed by The Hollywood Reporter, which wrote that the show had been given a straight-to-series order from NBC; this will put the program back in the primetime lineup. Since the show ended its run during Season 20, it was unable to break the record for the longest-running primetime TV show, which was, at the time, held by "Gunsmoke." Returning for Season 21 would put "Law & Order" back in the mix, although it would now have to compete with its still-running spinoff "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which finished airing Season 22 earlier this year.

While the triumphant return of "Law & Order" is exciting news for anyone who watched the long-running, critically acclaimed legal drama, there are still plenty of questions about just what the revival will look like. Here are some of the items that "Law & Order" Season 21 will have to resolve to get back on primetime and what Wolf had to say about the return.