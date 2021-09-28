All The Light We Cannot See Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Netflix announced that it has begun production on an exciting new project based on the best-selling novel "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr, per The Hollywood Reporter. The streaming company will adapt the book into a limited series under the supervision of producer and director Shawn Levy.

"All the Light We Cannot See" was a surprise hit when released in 2014 and spent months on The New York Times bestseller list. The book, that's story revolves around the connection formed between a blind French teenager and a German soldier during World War 2, went on to win multiple prestigious fiction awards, including the Pulitzer Prize. Levy's production company, 21 Laps, which has previously participated in the creation of Netflix hits such as "Stranger Things" and "Shadow and Bone," will helm the project.

While Netflix's "All the Light We Cannot See" is still in the very early stages of production, the announcement did reveal some crucial details about who could end up playing the lead, as well as some details about how the limited series will be structured. Here is everything that fans need to know about "All the Light We Cannot See."