Is Brian Tee Really Leaving Chicago Med?

TV shows routinely ditch characters for all sorts of reasons, and "Chicago Med" is no different, particularly since it's just one part of the ever-expansive "One Chicago" television franchise. The long-running NBC medical drama just premiered its seventh season on Sept. 22, 2021 (via Deadline), and longtime fans no-doubt noticed the absence of one of the show's most popular characters, Dr. Ethan Choi, who's played by Brian Tee.

There's a narrative reason for this, at least: If you missed the "Chicago Med" season 6 finale, Dr. Choi was shot outside of Gaffney Medical Center by one of Dr. Archer's (Stephen Weber) patients. Dr. Choi survived, but the show indicated that he was facing a long recovery and rehabilitation. Sure enough, while Tee doesn't appear in the "Chicago Med" Season 7 premiere, it is revealed that Dr. Choi is recuperating at another medical facility.

Some fans might be wondering if this means Tee has departed "Chicago Med" for good. Here's what we know.