The First Teaser For Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Has Arrived

You won't find any new clips in the latest teaser, but considering the fact we're so close to new "Curb Your Enthusiasm," you won't mind in the slightest. More than anything, it functions as a reminder that Season 11 will drop on HBO on October 24. It opens with an epic scope of the world in the foreground with the sun in the background alongside the phrase, "The World Has Changed." Then, it's revealed the Earth is actually Larry David's head next to, "He Hasn't." It's effective in the sense it lets us know "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will be the same as ever, filled with jokes and awkward situations aplenty.

The teaser may only be a minute in length, but it was enough to send fans' hype through the roof. As you look through the YouTube comments, you'll find plenty of praise for the series. Some of the messages you can read include "I was thinking about this yesterday....this could be the most bananas season yet" and "Larry David is on my Mt. Rushmore of comedy."

The only way to watch the new season (and every season that's come before) is with a subscription to HBO or HBO Max. Either one is only $14.99/month, which is a small price to pay to laugh yourself silly.