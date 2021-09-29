The Unusual Way Lin-Manuel Miranda Helped Shape Encanto's Characters

There's no question that musicals are Lin-Manuel Miranda's thing. He catapulted into mainstream consciousness with his smash hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," for which he wrote the book, music, and lyrics, and played the titular character. He also created "In the Heights" and composed music for a couple of films in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and Disney's animated movie "Moana."

Now, in 2021, Miranda has teamed with Disney again to write the music for the upcoming animated film "Encanto," which will be released in theaters on Nov. 24. It follows the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live in a magical house hidden in the mountains of Colombia, where every child has been blessed with a unique gift — from super strength to the power to heal. Yet within the family is Mirabel, the only ordinary child ... and despite her lack of a supernatural ability, she just might be the one who can save her family, and their way of life, when the family's magic is put in danger.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, and John Leguizamo, "Encanto," will feature eight original songs in both English and Spanish. But beyond writing those songs, Miranda also helped shape the characters. During a recent press conference for the film, directors Jared Bush ("Moana," "Zootopia") and Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled"), co-director and co-writer Charise Castro Smith ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), as well as producer Clark Spencer ("Zootopia," "Wreck-It Ralph") explained why that's such an unusual occurrence.