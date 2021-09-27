Check Out A Disturbing New Clip From Syfy's Chucky Series

Sorry, Jack, Chucky's Back.

Horror fans have been champing at the bit for more information since USA Network and Syfy's "Chucky" was announced back in 2018. Tantalizingly, news has dripped out over the ensuing years like blood from a knife wound. "Chucky" will serve as a continuation of the "Child's Play" series of films — one that fully ignores a 2019 big screen reboot of the material — which didn't involve Chucky creator Don Mancini — and will pick up after the 2017 film "Cult of Chucky."

"Chucky" will bring back Brad Dourif to voice the homicidal doll, as well as a host of other cast members from the original movie series, including Jennifer Tilly as Chucky's true love, Tiffany Valentine; Douriff's daughter, Fiona, as Nica Pierce, last seen possessed by Charles Lee Ray's spirit; Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Chucky's first nemesis and Christine Elise, who portrayed Andy's foster sister Kyle in "Child's Play 2." You can also expect a host of new characters who will be haunted by the malevolent spirit of the Chuckster.

An ad campaign inspired by the 1978 horror film "Magic" (via Bloody Disgusting) debuted this past summer for the show, and has stoked excitement to a fever pitch. Now, in this brand-new first-look clip, it appears that Chucky's back to his old tricks.