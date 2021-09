Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Here's How Director Paul Schrader Really Feels About Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho

Paul Schrader is a legendary director and writer. He's famous for the screenplays he's written for Martin Scorsese, which include "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull," as well as his own films as a writer-director, which include "American Gigolo," "First Reformed," and "The Card Counter," which stars Oscar Isaac and is in theaters now. He's also famous -– or perhaps infamous –- for his Facebook account, where the outspoken 75-year-old posts unfiltered missives about culture and cinema.

His most recent attention-grabbing take posted to Facebook is his review of Clint Eastwood's "Cry Macho." Schrader is not a fan. As a matter of fact, he thinks it's an historically bad movie.

"Cry Macho" is the 91-year-old actor-director's latest film. He plays a retired Texas cowboy who goes to Mexico to bring back his former boss' son, who is heading down a bad path, including participating in cockfights with his rooster, named Macho. The film has generally received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics ,– with a "Rotten" score of 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Schrader really hated it.

"I can appreciate the inclination to give Clint Eastwood a pass but has an important American director made a film as bad as 'Cry Macho' since Howard Hawks' 'Man's Favorite Sport?'" Schrader wrote on Facebook. It only gets harsher from there.