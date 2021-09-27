Here's How Director Paul Schrader Really Feels About Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho

Paul Schrader is a legendary director and writer. He's famous for the screenplays he's written for Martin Scorsese, which include "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull," as well as his own films as a writer-director, which include "American Gigolo," "First Reformed," and "The Card Counter," which stars Oscar Isaac and is in theaters now. He's also famous -– or perhaps infamous –- for his Facebook account, where the outspoken 75-year-old posts unfiltered missives about culture and cinema.

His most recent attention-grabbing take posted to Facebook is his review of Clint Eastwood's "Cry Macho." Schrader is not a fan. As a matter of fact, he thinks it's an historically bad movie.

"Cry Macho" is the 91-year-old actor-director's latest film. He plays a retired Texas cowboy who goes to Mexico to bring back his former boss' son, who is heading down a bad path, including participating in cockfights with his rooster, named Macho. The film has generally received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics ,– with a "Rotten" score of 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Schrader really hated it.

"I can appreciate the inclination to give Clint Eastwood a pass but has an important American director made a film as bad as 'Cry Macho' since Howard Hawks' 'Man's Favorite Sport?'" Schrader wrote on Facebook. It only gets harsher from there.