The Horror Drama That Netflix Fans Can't Stop Binging

As the sun sinks lower beyond the horizon — earlier and earlier with each passing evening — and as a chill begins to mingle with the dying days of summer, many of us begin the proud tradition of consuming as many horror stories as possible between now and All Hallow's Eve. Streaming services are certainly aware of this behavior, and you can tell, because there are new horror stories turning up seemingly every day. And while Amazon works with Blumhouse to build up their latest collection of "Welcome to the Blumhouse" films, Netflix has returned to one of their most successful horror creators — Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan is consistent in his success, especially at Netflix. His adaptation of the Stephen King story "Gerald's Game" is widely considered to be one of the better King adaptations. And, of course, there's Flanagan's most well known stories at Netflix — "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" — each of which reimagines classic tales while tackling complex issues like mental illness, feeling trapped in the closet, and grief. Both those stories deal with real-life challenges through the lens of ghost stories, and by telling those stories out of order. These trappings are what we could even refer to as "Flanaganesque" at this point.

But Flanagan departed from parts of his formula recently with his latest Netflix series "Midnight Mass." The seven episode limited series was released on September 24, and unsurprisingly, it's remained among the most watched shows on Netflix since.

Let's talk about the show, why people are gravitating towards it, and why you might find yourself binging it, too.