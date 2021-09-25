Extraction 2's First Look Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Fans of the 2020 action film "Extraction" got their first sneak peek at the sequel, "Extraction 2," during Netflix fan event Tudum. The action movie is based on the Ande Parks graphic novel "Ciudad" and was written by "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo. Additionally, "Extraction" serves as the feature film directorial debut of stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave. The Netflix original follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a former special forces soldier turned mercenary recruited to rescue Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of a drug lord. As the movie progresses, Tyler and Ovi fight their way through Dhaka, Bangladesh, and face some serious enemies along the way.

The Netflix pic was a massive success and became the most-streamed title in its opening weekend (via The Numbers). In May, Deadline reported Russo had secured a deal to write "Extraction 2," with Hargrave and Hemsworth likely returns to the franchise. Filming on the sequel was supposed to take place in Australia but was recently moved to Prague due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic (via Variety).

On Saturday, Hemsworth appeared at the Tudum event to share new (albeit brief) footage from "Extraction 2." The exciting clip gave fans a first look at the sequel and answered a big question that viewers had about the ending of the first film.