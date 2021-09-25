Netflix's New Sandman Trailer Finally Gives Fans A First Look At Morpheus

Have you checked in on your goth friends today? At Netflix's Tudum event, the streamer released a teaser trailer for "The Sandman," which is based on the iconic Vertigo series by Neil Gaiman. For decades, a "Sandman" adaptation has been in the works, with everyone from Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Jon Peters attached. And now it's really coming out? And Patton Oswalt is going to play Matthew the Raven? It's all too much to bear.

"The Sandman" was a 10-volume graphic novel put out by DC's Vertigo imprint. It tells the story of Dream, one of the seven Endless — beings that shape the experience of all living things. Dream, also known as Morpheus, is captured by an Aleister Crowley-type magician named Roderick Burgess. Netflix's series will start with Dream's capture and will follow up with his release and reclamation of his throne and possessions.

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes sneak peek in June 2021, which showed footage of Gaiman walking through the prop house for the show. We also saw interviews with Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie, who play Dream and Lucifer, respectively. But now we are getting a look at Sturridge in full Morpheus mode.