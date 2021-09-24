Salem's Lot Remake Adds Divisive Game Of Thrones Star

A film based on Stephen King's novel "Salem's Lot" is coming together under the direction of Gary Dauberman, a filmmaker who previously worked as a screenwriter on the critically acclaimed 2017 adaptation of "It." Fans looking forward to the film got some good news when it was announced that a critical role, Richard Straker, had been cast and that the part had gone to an actor who had played a divisive but memorable character in the later seasons of "Game of Thrones."

For anyone who hasn't read "Salem's Lot" in a while, Richard Straker ostensibly serves as the business partner to antique store owner Kurt Barlow. However, since this is a Stephen King novel, the true nature of their relationship, as revealed to Ben Mears, the writer returning to his hometown played by Lewis Pullman, is much more sinister. As the story progresses and the town's inhabitants start to disappear, Barlow is eventually discovered to be a powerful vampire, with Straker acting as his human familiar.

While Straker might not be the ultimate evil at the heart of "Salem's Lot," he remains a crucial and unsettling part of the story. Casting someone that audiences have already learned to be wary of seems like a strong choice. Here is the divisive "Game of Thrones" star joining the "Salem's Lot" remake.