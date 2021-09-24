Here's Why The Rights To Some Of Marvel's Most Popular Characters Are Suddenly Up In The Air

The inhabitants of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have survived Thanos, the Infinity Stones, and any number of potentially world-ending threats — but right now, the MCU is in danger from something a bit more mundane. Marvel and parent company Disney are getting mired in legal trouble regarding the copyrights to some of their most beloved characters.

Currently, a number of court battles are brewing that could have major ramifications for the MCU, while entangling the rights to favorite characters vital to Phase Four and beyond. Last month, the estate of comic book creator Steve Ditko, who created iconic characters such as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, filed notices of copyright termination with regard to two characters (via ComicBook.com). Patrick Ditko, the brother of Steve Ditko and the administrator of the estate, is basically filing to regain the rights that would allow the estate to "share in the later economic success of their works" pursuant to the Copyright Act of 1976. The notices, as posted by the U.S. Copyright Office, stipulate that rights for both characters revert back to the Ditko estate on June 2, 2023 for Spider-Man and June 9, 2023 for Doctor Strange.

Possibly in direct opposition to this and other termination notices as yet unpublicized, Disney opted today to file five separate lawsuits against the heirs of some late comic book icons, including Ditko, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Don Heck, and Gene Golan (via The Hollywood Reporter). The suit says that Marvel characters are ineligible for the type of copyright termination Ditko is attempting, as they were created as "works for hire."

If Disney fails, the on-screen adventures of Iron Man, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Falcon, and others might be affected.