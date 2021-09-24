Clifford The Big Red Dog Gets Day And Date Release In Theaters And On Paramount+

The theatrical release date of "Clifford the Big Red Dog," the upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved children's book series by Norman Bridwell, has moved around a lot. The movie, which was shot in 2019, was originally supposed to come out in November 2020, but was pushed back to November 2021 due to the pandemic, according to Screen Rant. Then, it was moved up to September 17, only to have that date postponed over fears of the Delta variant in July. It was taken off Paramount Pictures' release schedule entirely.

Now, there's good news for fans of the Big Red Dog. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie has been put back on the calendar for this fall, and that's not all. In addition to its theatrical release, "Clifford" will now also be released simultaneously on Paramount+, the streaming service that also brought families the "PAW Patrol" movie, which previously had a successful day-and-date release in theaters and on Paramount+.